Content production company Powerhouse aims to play major role in retaining creative talent in Yorkshire

The company has hosted its first open day for local secondary school students to highlight the potential careers available in Yorkshire.

A spokesman said: "With the popular belief among young people that success in the sector is only achieved by moving south, Powerhouse opened its studios to students for the first time to demonstrate that matching careers are available right on their doorstep."

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two classes of year 10 photography students from Leeds West Academy were invited to its studios based in Rodley, near Leeds.

Creative content production company Powerhouse aims to play a major role in retaining creative talent in the North of England.

The spokesman added: "It is one of just many ways in which Powerhouse has committed to inspiring young people, with the firm regularly delivering lectures and workshops at local universities and colleges such as Leeds Art Academy."

Head of people at Powerhouse, Debbie Adams, said: “Recognising that we have a wealth of creative talent on our doorstep, I have always been keen to engage with students who are enthusiastic about photography and creative arts.

“Finding and nurturing new talent is such an essential part of keeping our industry alive, and what better way to do it than to form a link with a great hub of young creative energy.

“Leeds in particular has a vibrant creative sector and businesses need to do all they can to ensure that young people are aware of the vast array of exciting career opportunities available to them.

“While higher education institutions are great for recruitment, we must also work with schools to change the perception of photography in the north and demonstrate the range of commercial jobs available in studios just like ours.”