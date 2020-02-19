Court makes final decision on controversial activity centre plans for former Yorkshire police headquarters

Plans for a controversial children’s activity centre at North Yorkshire Police’s former headquarters will go ahead despite continued objections from concerned residents.

Developers PGL were granted planning permission by Hambleton District Council in June last year to convert Newby Wiske Hall into a children’s residential training centre incorporating up to 550 guest bed spaces and staff accommodation.

Residents expressed their concerns over the development affecting 60 per cent of a conservation area and also claimed the centre would create a traffic hazard, along with “unacceptable” levels of noise pollution.

The Newby Wiske Action Group (NWAG) then lodged legal action back in October following a decision by the High Court not to allow a judicial review over the council’s original decision to approve plans for the development.

NWAG’s appeal has now been refused by the Court of Appeal. The Rt Hon. Lord Justice Lewison ruled an appeal would have “no real prospect of success”.

The decision of the Court of Appeal is final and cannot be further reviewed or appealed.

PGL are now expected to press ahead with children’s residential training centre, which as well as having 550 guest bed spaces, will also feature 17m zipwires, giant swings and obstacle courses in the grounds.

Hambleton District Council Leader Mark Robson said: “The decision to grant planning approval for the Newby Wiske site was made after careful consideration of all factors.

“The original High Court ruling rejected the claim for judicial review and in so doing upheld the Council’s decision.

“We are extremely pleased that the Court of Appeal has refused the application for permission to appeal.

“We hope we can now move on and see this important development get going as soon as possible. It will be good for the district and the local economy.”

PGL have been contacted for a statement following the Court of Appeal's decision.