CPP secures third site for Sheffield-based Ant Marketing after increased demand for services

Sheffield-based Ant marketing has acquired a new site after a string of client wins.

The property consultancy Commercial Property Partners LLP (CPP) has let a former car showroom on Bramall Lane, Sheffield, as the third site for Ant Marketing.

Ant Marketing is a major telemarketing company, conducting marketing, research, sales and customer service programmes for its clients. Following this letting, the firm will operate from Bramall Lane, Victoria Quays and their head office on St Mary’s Gate. Sheffield-based EVOGO Ltd acted as vendor.

Jermey Levine, CEO at EVOGO Ltd, said: “We’re not surprised that this high-quality, unique opportunity was snapped up by Ant Marketing – the property will serve as a great HQ for the company, ideally positioned in the heart of Sheffield.”

Ed Norris, Partner at CPP, said: “This former car showroom was a great fit for Ant Marketing, and it’s always great to see companies staying in Sheffield when faced with the opportunity to move. The site includes a number of modern and desirable features which, combined with the multi-purpose nature of the property, made it highly desirable.”

Anthony Hinchliffe, CEO of Ant Marketing added: “We are delighted to have secured this impressive property on Bramall Lane, allowing us to expand our base in Sheffield. We wanted a well located quality building, and I think it’s safe to say we found that with this property. We are looking forward to the future at our new site.”