Creamery turns to Hatch for £1m launch of Yorkshire cheeses

Dairy brand The Yorkshire Creamery has appointed PR firm Hatch to support its £1m launch of a new range of three cheeses.

Hatch will support The Yorkshire Creamery with in-store sampling and a series of campaigns to raise brand awareness and drive sales for the new range. Hatch has previously worked with food brands The Wensleydale Creamery, Yes Peas and Boost.

The Yorkshire Creamery and Hatch have developed a brief to be playful and to stand out in the competitive dairy sector – resulting in the brand’s "tastes like it ought to" proposition that champions quality and locally sourced milk.

The new brand sources its milk from specially selected local Yorkshire farms and the cheese makers at The Yorkshire Creamery have used their expertise to create cheese which is full of "Yorkshire strength and character".

Hatch’s work will support the brand’s ambitious growth plans and £1m investment in in-depth consumer research, new product development and marketing.

David Hartley, managing director at The Yorkshire Creamery, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Hatch on the launch of our new range and are certain the team will help us effectively convey our point of difference to the consumer and make The Yorkshire Creamery a success.

“We’re a business that is proud to take a stand against the bland, bringing together our Yorkshire milk, the passion and care of our farmers and our decades of cheese-making expertise to make products which taste like they ought to.”

Jason Madeley, managing director at Hatch, added: “We’re confident our experience in the food sector will support our drive to make The Yorkshire Creamery’s Extra Mature Yorkshire Cheddar, Double Yorkshire and Yorkshire Red a firm favourite with consumers across the UK.”

The products are available from selected Morrisons, Booths, Tesco, Asda and Co-op stores, as well as the Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre Cheese Shop in Hawes. The range will soon be available through independent retailers.

For more information, visit: https://yorkshirecreamery.co.uk/