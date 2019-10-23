Date set for opening of new 13-screen Cineworld cinema at York Community Stadium

A major new cinema with 13 screens will open in York during the run-up to Christmas, it has been announced.

Cineworld York will open its doors to the public on Friday December 13 2019, located at York Community Stadium.

-> Cineworld York's new 13-screen cinema to employ up to 80 people - here's how to apply

Featuring 13 "state-of-the-art" screens including an IMAX® theatre, ScreenX, a 270-degree viewing experience and "VIP viewing screens".

The date means that the cinema will open in time for the highly-anticipated films Jumanji: The Next Level and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Nick Bashford, Cineworld York’s General Manager, said: “We are looking forward to opening our doors to movie fans on Friday 13th December. We have a great variety of screening formats, offering the most immersive cinema experience in York. We look forward to sharing our love of film with the local community”

The IMAX theatre will feature the "ground-breaking experience", IMAX® with Laser, which delivers "stunning images and powerful, immersive audio to transport audiences into blockbuster films like never before".

The experience is "set apart by its next-generation 4K laser projection system", which features a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies that deliver increased resolution, sharper and brighter images, deeper contrast as well as the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen.

The new experience also features IMAX's 12-channel sound technology with new side and overhead channels that deliver greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion, said the company.

Giovanni Dolci, Interim head of global sales, IMAX Corporation, said: “Cineworld has been a longstanding partner of IMAX and shares our passion for delivering the best premium entertainment options.

"Through our new IMAX theatre, we look forward to delivering audiences at the new Cineworld York, an even more immersive blockbuster moviegoing experience.”

Cineworld York will also feature the multi-projection cinema technology, ScreenX, expanding the traditional cinema screen to the side auditorium walls, creating a 270-degree viewing experience for the audience.

The innovative technology uses an array of projectors and with ScreenX software, blends multiple images into "one seamless image" extending from the central screen out.

ScreenX walls are installed with a fabric to ensure brightness and colour closely match the content on the main screen and extend the length of the auditorium.

Strategically placed audio systems and speakers ensure that sound does not compromise the immersive viewing experience.

Cinema fans can take advantage of a range of offers at the cinema, including discounted Movies for Juniors screenings for just £2.50 on Saturdays, Sundays and school holidays, as well as the Cineworld family ticket and Student NUS discount. The cinema will also be available for private venue hire.