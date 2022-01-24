David Cutter steps down as Skipton Building Society chief executive after 30 years with the business

Mr Cutter, who has been CEO at Skipton for 13 years. will step down from his role with effect from the Society’s AGM in April 2022.

The Skipton board said it will now begin a search for "a high calibre successor with the requisite blend of experience and expertise" to lead the society into the future.

During Mr Cutter's tenure Skipton weathered the financial crisis and the pandemic, as well as carried out the successful acquisition of Countrywide by Connells, creating the UK’s largest estate agency network.

Robert East, Chair of Skipton, said: “David has made an outstanding contribution as Group Chief Executive for the last 13 years and during his 28 year career with the Society. He has led the Society out of the challenges of the global financial crisis, through Covid and the transformative acquisition of Countrywide Plc by Connells to the robust financial health we enjoy today.

“The growth in membership, savings balances and mortgage lending through David’s tenure show his focus and dedication to serving and delivering for our members.”

Mr Cutter said: “It has been a privilege to lead Skipton and I am extremely proud of all that we have achieved. After almost 30 years with the Society, and over 22 years on the Board, having completed the acquisition of Countrywide and with an expected strong financial performance in 2021 against the backdrop of the pandemic, the Board and I have agreed that I will step down from my role at the AGM.