David Finch joins TransUnion

David Finch has been appointed as chief revenue officer for TransUnion.

Mr Finch joins TransUnion from Experian, where he spent three years as chief commercial officer EMEA and president for South Africa, and was instrumental in the expansion of both emerging and adjacent markets in EMEA.

He has more than 18 years experience in the field, having worked in the United Kingdom, United States and Asia.

TransUnion, formerly known as Callcredit, is based in Leeds.

He said: “It’s an exciting time for TransUnion in the UK.”