Deadline for entries to The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards is extended to September 17

Library image of Cathy Newman, Channel 4 News journalist hosting The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business awards 2019

Telecommunications giant Openreach is the latest big corporate name to attach itself to The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards.

Openreach will sponsor the Technology Award at the marquee event’s big night at the Emerald Stadium Headingley on November 17.

The firm will join headline sponsor Addleshaw Goddard as well as associate backers Endless, Esh Group, Nexus, Sovereign Healthcare and Urbana Town Planning at what is the north’s premier business awards event.

The awards, which were founded in 2006, honour firms of all shapes and sizes and across all sectors. They are a celebration of the world-beating firms that make Yorkshire the best place in Britain to do business. They also act as a sounding board for the region’s business community.

Many previous winners have gone on to achieve success on the global stage as they attract investment to our region.