Dechra completes deal to secure access to South American markets

DECHRA Pharmaceuticals has completed a deal to secure access to the rapidly growing South American markets.

Dechra has announced the completion of the acquisition of the entire share capital of Laboratorios Vencofarma do Brasil Ltda based in Londrina Brazil.

In a statement, Dechra said: “Venco has a large portfolio of vaccines and other food producing animal products (FAP) which it sells predominantly within Brazil, with a small but increasing presence in other South American and international markets.

“It also has a small range of companion animal products (CAP) vaccines and pharmaceuticals, which are sold mainly on the Brazilian market. Overall it has over 200 current product registrations. Brazil is the fourth biggest FAP market in the world, and vaccines is the fastest growing therapeutic area within FAP globally.

“The acquisition provides Dechra with a strategically significant presence within the rapidly growing Brazilian and South American markets. Dechra will invest significantly over the next two to three years to develop the business and its presence in South America, (and) will continue to develop the existing Venco pipeline and registrations, register relevant Dechra products and establish the Dechra brand in the region.”

Ian Page, Dechra’s chief executive officer commented, “We are delighted to complete on the Venco acquisition, enabling Dechra to establish a key new footprint in the rapidly expanding South American markets. We are pleased to welcome the Venco team to Dechra, to begin the integration process and our additional investment in this rapidly growing market.”