Deloitte backing Rugby League World Cup

Deloitte hAs been named as the official professional services partner for the Rugby League World Cup in 2021.

Over the next two and a half years, Deloitte will collaborate with RLWC2021 to help create and implement the tournament’s strategy to be one of the most digitally-connected sports entertainment event in 2021.

As the latest commercial partner of the tournament, Deloitte will develop an activation programme that supports the values and ambition of RLWC2021

In 2021, England will welcome nations to the 16th Rugby League World Cup, where for the first time in history, the men’s, women’s and wheelchair games will be played concurrently.

RLWC2021 chief executive, Jon Dutton, said: “For this tournament to be a success, we have to offer a unique experience and engage with both core fans and a new group of customers.

“Digital presence is absolutely crucial to reach new and existing fans, but also to ensure an event experience like no other.

“We are absolutely delighted to be collaborating with Deloitte - which is known across the globe – to help shape and build our digital strategy.

“This is a true team-effort, where our shared goal is to become the most digitally-connected sports entertainment event in 2021. We can’t wait to develop our collaboration and enhance the World Cup experience for the hundreds of thousands who will attend matches and the millions who will follow the tournament.”

Stuart Cottee, Deloitte practice senior partner for Yorkshire & the North East, said: “The Rugby League World Cup 2021 is a truly global event taking place right on our doorstep.

“Nearly 90 per cent of the tournament’s games, including all three finals, will be held in the Northern Powerhouse. The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will firmly put the North of England on the world stage.

“Deloitte employs over 1,400 people across our offices in the North, we are proud to be sponsoring the tournament and supporting its development to be the most digitally-connected sports entertainment event in 2021.”

A total of 31 games will be broadcast on the BBC while the women’s and wheelchair matches will be available to view online.