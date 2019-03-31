Designs Signage Solutions in Hull helps wrap Lee Rigby Foundation’s new show vehicle

A signage and vehicle branding company has donated its time and expertise to assist the Lee Rigby Foundation in raising awareness across the country.

The team at Hull-based Designs Signage Solutions took time out of their schedules to wrap the foundation’s new show vehicle, which travels across the country to grow the charity’s profile and help raise money for those in need.

Rob Daysley, managing director at Designs Signage Solutions, said: “When The Lee Rigby Foundation got in touch to ask if we could help them, we were more than happy to oblige.

“Wrapping the charity’s show vehicle will really help to raise awareness of the organisation, so we were keen to get involved and assist.

“It’s important to get the word out about the vital work that they do to people that may not be aware of it, so if our work helps even one individual we would be delighted.”

Lyn Rigby, founder and trustee of the Lee Rigby Foundation, said: “Designs has carried out some brilliant work on our bespoke show vehicle.

“This project is a real asset to Lee in keeping his memory alive and maintaining awareness for The Lee Rigby Foundation. A heartfelt thanks to Designs Signage Solutions for their fantastic work.”