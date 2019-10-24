"Devolution fatigue" warning from CBI boss Carolyn Fairbairn over Yorkshire paralysis

The leader of Britain’s largest business organisation has called for Government to back plans to hand greater decision making powers to Yorkshire or else risk "devolution fatigue" akin to the frustration seen around Brexit.

Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the CBI, said that plans for a ‘One Yorkshire’ devolution model were "put forward in good faith" by the region but said they were "rejected with little explanation" by ministers.

Ms Fairbairn sounded a warning against tribal politics and partisanship stopping devolution in its tracks and added that businesses were becoming extremely frustrated by the process.

Speaking at the CBI’s Yorkshire dinner, she said: “ At a local level – leaders across Yorkshire and the Humber must also resist entrenchment, standing arms folded.

"As city deals – sitting unsigned – risk investment drying up,holding back the region.

"So our message from business, to politicians at all levels:

"We need to see action. Let’s not add ‘devolution fatigue’ to existing Brexit fatigue…with progress kicked into the long grass.”

Ms Fairbairn also said that the delay over HS2 had to come to an end and that there was an urgent need to get the project underway, adding that it would be far more expensive to commit to Northern Powerhouse Rail if HS2 were scrapped.

For a full interview with the CBI boss see www.yorkshirepost.co.uk first thing tomorrow morning.