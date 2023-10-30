Diamak Glass: Leeds company to turn 360 old windows from London office building into worktops

A Leeds company has taken delivery of three tonnes of old glass windows from a London building to transform them into worktops at the same location.

Yorkshire’s Diamak Glass has been commissioned for the project involving The Waterman building in London in Farringdon Road which is undergoing extensive renovation work.

The building’s office units, spanning 70,000 square feet, are being redeveloped into a modern space that reduces the carbon footprint of the building and has an extensive sustainability commitment.

The glass, removed from 360 windows which were no longer fit for purpose, has been shipped to Leeds and are set to be replaced with double glazed units to reduce unnecessary heat loss, paying back the embodied carbon from replacing the units within six years.

Instead of condemning the waste glass to landfill, the project will ensure that the material fulfills a new purpose by being transformed into ecorok - a product by Diamik Glass that repurposes waste glass to create modern, luxury surfaces. The surfaces created from the glass will then be installed in the tea points and worktop spaces on Level 4 of the building.

Michael Pickup, Managing Director at Diamik Glass, said: “We’re thrilled to receive the glass from The Waterman’s previous windows. This is a great opportunity for us to manufacture a unique product that gives back to the original building in a very exciting renovation project. We’re passionate about working with partners to find bespoke solutions to avoid sending any glass to landfill.

“At Diamik Glass we know how important sustainability credentials are to businesses working with older building stock, and we’re delighted to be chosen by Ambit as a delivery partner. Once recycled, crushed and produced into hard wearing surfaces made to measure, each square meter of the ecorok™ surfaces will consist of 85 percent window glass.”

Matt Robinson, Sustainability Manager at contractors Ambit Moat added: “We knew the windows could never be kept as is, due to their poor insulating performance, so the next best thing was to see where we can introduce the material back into the building, reducing waste, and furthering the materials lifecycle.