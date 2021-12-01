Direct rail route plan to slash 25 minutes between Hull Paragon and Liverpool Lime Street

Rail operator TransPennine Express (TPE) is now seeking views on the proposals, which if approved, would mean a change to current Hull Paragon to Manchester Piccadilly and Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street services.

TPE wants from December 2022 to swap these destinations including most of the calls made en route, to operate services between Hull Paragon and Liverpool Lime Street and between Scarborough and Manchester Piccadilly.

Hull Paragon

And by May 2023, TPE is also looking to introduce a number of additional seasonal services in Yorkshire - between York and Scarborough – calling at Malton and Seamer, giving customers in the East of the county even more journey opportunities.

Matthew Golton, Managing Director for TransPennine Express said: “We have listened to, and worked closely with, stakeholders from across the communities we serve to create these plans, which would boost East-West connectivity between Hull and Liverpool and improve journey times.

“These amendments will give our customers more flexibility and choice and will open new commuting and leisure opportunities, giving more people more chances to explore all the North has to offer.”

Councillor Daren Hale, leader of Hull City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see TransPennine Express working to give the people of Hull improved connectivity, faster services and a full coast-to-coast service connected some of the major towns and cities in the North.

TransPennine Express trains

“We look forward to working in partnership with TPE in further exploring how these services can best deliver real benefits for the people of East Yorkshire.”