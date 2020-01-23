Doncaster's Savoy six-screen cinema complex a step closer to opening

A new six-screen cinema and restaurant complex in Doncaster town centre is closer to opening after a construction milestone was reached.

The roof has now been completed at the £8.5million Savoy facility, which is being developed and managed by Doncaster Council, constructed by Lindum and benefiting from Sheffield City Region Local Growth Funding (LGF).

Celebrations as the roof is finished at Doncaster's Savoy. Picture: Doncaster Council.

Savoy will open its six screens in spring 2020, and the authority reports that there has strong interest in the five restaurant spaces at the site.

Discussions are at an "advanced stage with a number of local and national operators," said the council.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “The new Savoy cinema and restaurant complex is well on its way to completion which is tremendous news for Doncaster.

"We are committed to delivering top class attractions, facilities and developments right across our borough for our residents and visitors to experience, enjoy and benefit from.

Doncaster's Savoy. Picture: Doncaster Council.

“The new cinema is part of our fast expanding Civic and Cultural Quarter.

"We have already overseen the creation of Cast performance venue, the Civic Office, Sir Nigel Gresley Square and superb new homes. And with work going well on Danum Gallery, Library and Museum and Doncaster University Technical College, the Waterdale area is coming alive.

“When you consider the raft of other schemes we are delivering as part of our ambitious Urban Centre Masterplan and the key developments being built elsewhere in our borough, Doncaster is heading onwards and upwards.”

Lindum project manager Matt Marshallsay said the building was coming together well.

“Now the steel work is in place and the roof is on, the acoustic plasterboard is being installed inside the cinema,” he said.

“The building is a hive of activity, with work being undertaken by boarders, electricians and ventilation engineers.

“There has been a lot of public interest in the work we are doing and we’ve worked with Doncaster College and CITB to host work experience students on the site.

“It has been great for Lindum to build on its relationship with Savoy and to strengthen its new relationship with Doncaster Council.”

Savoy managing director James Collington added: “Today marks a significant milestone in the completion of our new six-screen multiplex.

"We’re delighted that we are now one step closer to providing the Savoy experience to the people of Doncaster. We are confident that we will be showing films here this spring and are looking forward to announcing our grand opening date very soon."

The project has benefited from £635,000 of the Sheffield City Region LGF and, once complete, will create more than 100 jobs and bring new business rate income into the borough.

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: “This is an exciting time for the regeneration of Doncaster town centre, and it’s great to see the new cinema complex reach this important milestone.

“The creation of this new cinema and leisure complex will not only create new jobs, attract investment and drive economic growth, but will also give people another reason to visit and enjoy Doncaster’s thriving town centre.”

By 2021 the Government will have invested over £12 billion through the Local Growth Fund.

Minister for Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, the Rt Hon Jake Berry MP, said: “This government is committed to boosting economic growth across the whole of the UK and levelling up the regions throughout the Northern Powerhouse by ensuring every community has the support and investment it needs to flourish.

"Thriving town centres are vital so I’m delighted that £635,000 from the Government’s Local Growth Fund has been able to help unlock this hugely important leisure and retail development for the town and create around 100 new jobs in the process.

“Through a new Town Deal worth up to £25 million and further support for high streets through our £3.6 billion Towns Fund, we are determined to support local people to deliver a renaissance for Doncaster which will give renewed confidence to unlock even more inward investment in the future.”