Easy Bathrooms in Birstall teams up with Leeds College of Building to support tiling skills

Bathroom and tile retailer Easy Bathrooms has partnered with Leeds College of Building to support students in the growth of their practical skills.

The Birstall-based firm, which has showrooms across the UK and a 110,000 sq ft warehouse, is donating materials and providing careers advice to the college’s tiling pupils.

Over the past three months, tiles have been given to the college, which are used within lessons for teaching the latest skills and application techniques used in tiling, specifically within industrial and residential settings.

The courses lead onto apprenticeship diplomas.

Mark Howroyd, curriculum manager for wall and floor tiling, said: “I visited Easy Bathrooms to look at options for my own bathroom, but when I saw the scope of their operations and the quality of their products I got talking to James, the manager.

“He suggested that they would be able to help out, by donating tiles and the relationship has grown from there.

“Our students have since been to the store, and they’ll be invited back on numerous occasions, to future trade days.

“It helps to open their eyes to the industry, beyond the core skills that we teach them – we’re very grateful for Easy Bathrooms’ support.”