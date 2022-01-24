Easy Bathrooms set to create 400 new jobs around Wakefield and Leeds after £13m cash injection

Based in Birstall near Leeds in West Yorkshire, Easy Bathrooms sells bathroom fittings and fixtures, including baths, showers, mirrors, railings and tiles and employs 670 people across the UK.

It sells to consumers through its nationwide store network, as well as to tradespeople, such as housebuilders and hotel developers, under its sister brand Cubico.

Now, with the support of a £13million finance package from Lloyds Bank, the firm is set to open a new, custom-built 330,000 sq ft warehouse in Wakefield. As well as tripling its storage capacity from 15,000 to 60,000 pallet spaces, the move is paving the way for the creation of up to 400 new roles across warehousing, distribution and support functions.

Easy Bathrooms is looking to achieve rapid growth.

The move comes as Easy Bathrooms celebrates the opening of its 100th store on Boxing Day, with its rapid expansion set to boost turnover from £62.3million to £95million year-on-year.

Laura Green, financial director at Easy Bathrooms, said: “Over the course of the last two years, the home improvement sector has boomed, and we’ve seen demand for our products soar. Like all businesses, we have been pushed to adapt quickly to constantly changing conditions during the pandemic, and for us this meant accelerating our expansion plans to ensure we could keep up with growing customer demand.

“Our new premises gives us the capacity we need to stock the biggest and best range of products for our customers, and help us operate with maximum efficiency unlocking further growth as we move into the new year.”

Mark Butterworth, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Easy Bathrooms is an instantly-recognisable, trusted British brand, and we are excited to support the team as they embark on this next phase of their growth journey.

Easy Bathrooms is looking at a major hiring spree.