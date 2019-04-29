Easy Bathrooms set to open two more stores

A bathroom retailer based in Yorkshire is set to open two more stores within the next fortnight, after signing leases on units in Bradford and Glasgow.

Easy Bathrooms was founded in 2013. The Leeds-based business has tripled its bricks and mortar presence on the UK high street over the past two years.

The retailer now has 33 showrooms nationwide, compared to the eleven stores it had in April 2017.

The firm has also created over 90 jobs in that two year period, seeing it open showrooms across the south of the UK, including a network of seven locations across Hampshire and Berkshire.

The Bradford and Glasgow stores will create an additional nine jobs, totalling £300,000 in investment. Both showrooms are set to open in the middle of May.

Neil Bell, head of retail for Easy Bathrooms, said: “Our Bradford store is our ninth showroom in the region, which we’re incredibly proud of. “We’re a Yorkshire-based company and we are pleased to be able to create more employment opportunities across our home county.

“On the flip-side, Glasgow is our first location outside of England – and it’s a 400-display superstore, our biggest yet – which is a huge opportunity for us to grow our brand. It’s a very exciting time for us.”