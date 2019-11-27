Economic boost for East Yorkshire after massive new flour mill opens

Construction of a new flour mill in East Yorkshire has been completed in a move which will allow it to mill up to 160,000 tonnes of flour per year.

Driffield-based miller EB Bradshaw and Sons said the new facility will allow it to increase its annual milling capacity by 50,000 tonnes per annum.

The EB Bradshaw and Sons team

The firm obtained a seven-figure funding package from Lombard Asset Finance and NatWest to construct the mill and purchase and install state of the art Italian machinery, creating what it says is one of the most technically-advanced mills in Northern Europe.

The miller will expand its capacity on its range of flours which include high quality breadmaking, biscuit and wholemeal flours, as well as specialised Kosher flour for Passover and Halal flours.

They principally source their grain requirements, some 4,0000 tonnes a week, from local farmers and agricultural merchants.

After 14-months in construction, the mill is now fully functioning and operated remotely, with the ability to optimise the milling yield according to the type of flour. The windowless design prevents noise and dust emissions with an interior recirculation system to maintain a constant temperature and humidity.

EB Bradshaw and Sons can trace its origins back to the 1790s when miller William Bradshaw operated three windmills in Bedfordshire. In 1875, William’s grandson, Eleazar B. Bradshaw, was appointed mill manager at Bell Mills in Driffield before purchasing the business from the owner in 1894.

One hundred and twenty-five years later, the business is still operated by William’s direct descendants, cousins Simon and Stuart Bradshaw, with the support of Chairman Ron Beston and Andrew Butterwick as Site Manager.

EB Bradshaw and Sons is responsible for milling more than three per cent of the total UK bread flour market and over 13 per cent of the soft flour market, accounting for nearly three per cent of the total flour market across the UK.

Stuart Bradshaw said: “Our new mill is an example of industry-leading technology in terms of food hygiene, energy efficiency and flour purity and we have already had visitors from across the world to see the unique processes it has in place. We are proud to run a business in the same family for six generations and to celebrate 125 years of business with the opening of our new mill.”

Linda Simpson, Senior Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: “EB Bradshaw and Sons has a great history in the flour milling industry and the new addition will enable the business to significantly increase its capacity. We look forward to working with the business in the future as Simon and Stuart continue with their ambitious growth plans.”