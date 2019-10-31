Eddie Stobart gets into the Halloween spirit by transporting 407,000 pumpkins

Eddie Stobart, the transport and logistics company, has travelled 30,000 miles across the North of England and Wales to deliver more than 407,000 pumpkins in time for Halloween.

The work to deliver such a vast quantity of pumpkins started in October. In total Eddie Stobart delivered more than 300 loads of this seasonal root veg, bringing Halloween to life across the UK.

Eddie Stobart has entered the Halloween spirit.

Commenting on the deliveries, Dave Pickering, COO of Eddie Stobart said, “Halloween marks the start of peak season for us and we’re pleased to have kicked things off with a bumper round of pumpkin deliveries.

"From Halloween, to bonfire night, Diwali, Christmas, and culminating New Year celebrations, Eddie Stobart works behind the scenes to deliver many of the key ingredients to mark these festive seasons – working in partnership with many of the UK’s best loved brands.

"From everyone at Eddie Stobart, we wish our customers, staff and partners a very Happy Halloween."