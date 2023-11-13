EG Group to acquire electric car manufacturer Tesla’s network of ultra-fast chargers

Petrol station giant EG Group has announced it will acquire electric car manufacturer Tesla’s network of ultra-fast chargers.

EG, run by Asda owners Mohsin and Zuber Issa, said the chargers will be branded evpoint and will be available to all electric vehicle drivers.

Evpoint was founded in 2021 as part of EG Group’s investments in energy transition with a focus on lower carbon vehicle fuels.

Zuber Issa CBE, Founder and Co-CEO of EG Group, said: “Securing this best-in-class equipment from Tesla marks another milestone for evpoint and is hugely exciting for us.

"It is the first deal of its kind entered into by Tesla with a third-party charge point operator in Europe and will transform how our customers charge their vehicles and how they interact with EG.

"Since installing our first EV charger back in 2012, we have continued to invest in the technology. This deal will accelerate the delivery of vital charging infrastructure for motorists to help power the transition to Net Zero.”

Imraan Patel, the chief strategy and business officer of EG Group, added: “Our aim is to deliver a three-pronged strategy to help us reach our energy transition goals.

"These include EV charging, supporting alternative forms of vehicular fuel, and broader carbon reduction, all of which are central to our strategy of helping the world transition to a lower carbon future.

"We have made significant progress to date on EV charging, with more than 600 chargers across 189 sites already deployed and a pipeline prepared with an ambition for evpoint to roll out more than 20,000 chargers across circa 3,600 of our own sites over time with opportunities across third party locations also being pursued.”

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla's Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure, said: “The rapid installation of reliable, easy-to-use EV charging infrastructure is the right step towards a sustainable future and a key area of focus for us at Tesla.

"For this reason, we’re excited to make our fast-charging hardware available for purchase to EG Group, and other leaders in the space.”