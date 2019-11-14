Elderly care company plans to create 100 jobs in Skipton

A healthcare firm plans to create up to 100 jobs in Yorkshire.

The elderly care company Hadrian Healthcare plans to build luxury elderly care accommodation after buying land in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

The family business was established by its owner and chairman, Ian Watson. The company recently sold five of its Manor House homes in Yorkshire and County Durham, which are now operated by the Anchor Hanover Group, leaving Hadrian to operate two North East homes, the Manor Houses at Gosforth and Whickham.

A spokesman said: “The company has recently turned its attention to Skipton where it has exciting plans for the creation of a new Manor House project at Sackville Street, on the banks of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.”

The proposed accommodation will have 85 bedrooms and suites, including the company’s specialist ‘Chesters’ accommodation which has been specially designed to provide a “safe and stimulating” environment for people with dementia. In addition, there will be eight supported living apartments.

The spokesman added: “The new development would also bring a boost to the local economy by creating up to 100 permanent jobs.”

Mr Watson said he believes the company’s success is due to focusing on “individualised care”.

Mr Watson said: “We look for sites that reflect what we offer by their location, so it’s no coincidence that this is a premier position in Skipton which will have beautifully landscaped private gardens, yet still be close to amenities and shops.

“There will also be a special roof terrace garden for our ‘Chesters’ residents where they can enjoy the stimulation of being outdoors in beautiful surroundings overlooking the canal."

Mr Watson added: “As well as spacious suites with private bathrooms, residents will be able to enjoy hairdressing and beauty treatments in our beauty salon.

“There will be a restaurant and bistros, including a luxury traditional style tearoom and bar where people can catch up with friends and relatives.

“There will be a retail area selling everything residents might need or want, from an old fashioned sweet shop to greetings cards.

He added: “What we are providing is an exclusive quality of life for discerning elderly people who can no longer live by themselves, but want to maintain their lifestyle, individuality and dignity.”

The planned Manor House in Skipton will also offer respite care for those who need a short break away from their home, such as people requiring convalescence after hospital treatment.

A spokesman said that a planning application for the development is expected to be submitted before Christmas.

In July, it was revealed that Anchor Hanover had taken on five homes previously owned and run by Hadrian Healthcare Group.

The deal brings the total number of care homes operated by Anchor Hanover up to 114. The five homes are Oulton Manor in Leeds, Wetherby Manor in Wetherby, the Manor House in Knaresborough, the Manor House in Harrogate and the Manor House at Barnard Castle.

Speaking at the time, Mark Greaves, Anchor Hanover’s managing director of care services, said: “Both Anchor Hanover and Hadrian Healthcare are organisations which are committed to high-quality care.”