Emirates is hiring cabin crew in Leeds - this is how you can apply

Emirates airline is recruiting cabin crew in Leeds and this is how you can apply.

The Dubai-based airline will be holding a recruitment open day in Leeds city centre.

It will take place on Thursday, January 9 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Granary Wharf.

Candidates will need to attend with an up to date CV and a recent photograph.

They must also be 21 years old and have and arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

They must also be prepared to spend the full day at the venues.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

The international airline said it is looking for both women and men with "open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented personalities."

Successful candidates would get a tax-free salary, free shared accommodation in Dubai, medical and dental cover, free transport and exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure

The event will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton in Granary Wharf. Wharf Approach, Leeds, LS1 4BR.