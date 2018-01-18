EMIS failed to meet certain service levels and reporting obligations with NHS Digital, CEO says

Healthcare software developer Emis Group today said it failed to meet certain service levels and reporting obligations with NHS Digital.

In a statement, Leeds-based EMIS said: “The board of EMIS Group announces that, following a review of customer and product support processes led by the group’s new CEO, it has identified that there has been a failure to meet certain service levels and reporting obligations with NHS Digital, relating to the group’s EMIS web product for GPs in England.

“These findings have been fully disclosed to NHS Digital, having only very recently come to the board’s attention.

“We are currently working in collaboration with NHS Digital to confirm the scale of the issue and assess the full service and contractual impact; however, we confirm that neither patient safety nor patient data has been put at risk as a result of this issue.

“It is too early to quantify precisely the financial impact of this issue but in light of the current position, our estimate is that this will be in the order of upper single digits of millions of pounds. We will update the market as appropriate.”

“Save for the matter described above, the group has traded in line with the board’s expectations for the year ended December 31 2017 and will shortly be making a separate trading update announcement.”

Andy Thorburn, group CEO, EMIS Group plc, said: “I am very disappointed to find that in this area we have fallen behind the high standards of customer and product support that NHS Digital and our wider customer base have rightly come to expect of us. We have committed to resolve this situation to the satisfaction of NHS Digital and our users as soon as possible.”