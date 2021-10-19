Emotional consumer champion Martin Lewis tells MPs of devastation caused by scam ads

The consumer champion was visibly emotional as he detailed several scam victims, including a woman with cancer who lost thousands of pounds earmarked for her granddaughter’s wedding, after seeing an advert falsely claiming to be endorsed by Mr Lewis.

“She said ‘It’s Martin sponsoring it, it must be all right’,” Mr Lewis told the Draft Online Safety Bill Joint Committee.

“It was a scam, and she lost tens of thousands. She lost £15,000 trying to get back the money initially lost.”

Victims of scams can lose tens of thousands of pounds according to Martin Lewis

Mr Lewis, 49, has long campaigned against bogus ads using his face to lure users and wants tech giants to be held responsible under new laws.

User-generated content on a wide range of areas such as terrorism and child sexual exploitation are set to be covered by the Online Safety Bill, but scam adverts are not.

While progress has been made, he said, not nearly enough has been done to stamp the problem out.

“This isn’t all vulnerable people, this is solicitors and university lecturers and accountants and people who get trapped into it,” he said.

“This is a crime which you can virtually get away with it, with impunity, in this country, nobody is, or very few people are, prosecuted for this type of fraud.

“It is an easy way to make money – that is not a recommendation to anyone – but that’s the truth of what is going on out there.

He continued: “If you are making billions of pounds from advertising, and you do not have good enough technology to stop scam adverts that destroy people’s lives and potentially their health, with the diet pills, then you’re going to have to pay human beings to pre-moderate them.

“We should be very careful not to allow them to set the narrative that this must be a technological solution.

“I don’t give two hoots whether it’s a technological solution or a manual solution, I just would like to see a solution.”