Employers need to create a culture at work that embraces neurodiversity - Jay Bhayani

ADHD, a medical condition which affects the way their brains work. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder can cause short attention spans, hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

But Jamie, Richard and Michael, plus millions around the world diagnosed with neurodiverse conditions including ADHD, dyspraxia, autism and dyslexia, have found ways of turning their ‘weaknesses’ into strengths.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to them speaking out, and charities raising awareness, there is greater understanding. Now neurodiverse conditions are easier to diagnose, there are more people knowingly living – and working – with their conditions.

Jay Bhayani of award-winning Sheffield and Leeds firm Bhayani Law

And because of working from home and loss of social contact in the pandemic, there has been a rise of mental health issues in the neurodivergent. For all of these reasons, 2022 is the year employers have to step up and not only learn what neurodiversity is, but create a workplace culture which embraces it.

We are currently helping clients across Yorkshire to ensure they are neurodiverse-friendly and that their recruitment processes are not discriminatory.

Everyone else needs to follow suit. But many don’t know how – and some don’t even see why they should.

The Equality Act protects anyone with a disability and says employers have to make reasonable adjustments to give everyone a level playing field.

Anyone not doing so for neurodiverse people is not only acting illegally – they are missing out.

There are many things the neurodiverse excel at. Statistics show many are entrepreneurs. Richard Branson says his ADHD and dyslexia make him a creative, out-of-the box thinker.

Many lawyers and IT specialists are neurodiverse. Their hyper-focussed and detail-oriented brains are ideal for these professions.

But it is crucial that neurodiverse individuals are in the right environment, where they can use their differences to achieve success. Otherwise, they are left constantly trying to overcome their challenges.

What can employers do?

It starts at recruitment. Currently only 22 per cent of autistic individuals are employed. This needs to change. Don’t weed out people with a neurodiverse condition; it is unlawful and unfair – and they could be strong candidates.

Give more guidance about application forms. Provide interview questions in advance – why should an interview be an ambush?

If you feel a member of your workforce may be neurodiverse, the law says you can encourage them to get diagnosed, but you can’t force them. Point them to organisations for information.

Ask your employee what would make them happier with tasks and targets – when a flower doesn’t bloom you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower. Keep matters confidential to build trust.

Create a culture where people know they can say they need help. Train managers to understand and identify neurodiversity. Larger companies can elect a Neurodiversity Champion.

Find out about neurodiverse conditions and available support. The National Autistic Society has information (www.autism.org.uk).

Access To Work (www.gov.uk/access-to-work) is a government scheme giving workplace support for people with disabilities and health needs.