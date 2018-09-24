Energy technology could save Yorkshire’s industrial sector at least £46.1m

Yorkshire’s industrial sector could save at least £46.1m if its industrial firms adopt new energy technologies such as solar power and battery storage, according to a report published today by Centrica.

Manufacturing and production companies have been challenged to improve their energy productivity by 20 per cent by 2030, as set out by the government’s Clean Growth Strategy.

Centrica’s report, Distributed Energy: Powering the future of industry, covers the UK’s major manufacturing and production activities such as steel, mining, chemicals, car manufacturing, machinery and food and drink production, which together account for one quarter of the UK’s electricity demand.

The research findings suggest that savings could be achieved by adopting distributed energy technology such as new heating and lighting, solar, Combined Heat and Power (CHP) and battery storage.

New energy monitoring technology can also help to identify inefficient processes.

The report also suggests that if 50 per cent of businesses in the sector took up energy technology improvements, Yorkshire’s productivity and growth could be boosted by £1.173bn GVA (Gross Value Added).

Jorge Pikunic, managing director at Centrica Business Solutions, said: “In 2017, the UK industrial sector used 92 million megawatt hours of energy. As well as being a staggering statistic, I believe this is also a clear signal of the opportunity for industrial organisations across Yorkshire to play their part in the changing energy landscape, while also unlocking the potential of energy to ensure the UK’s position in the global marketplace.”

Mr Pikunic added: “By exploiting the energy technology of the 21st century, the city’s industrial sector can inspire a new revolution and help secure business advantage – a particularly important opportunity for the UK as it adapts to life outside the European Union.”