England test captain Joe Root issues rallying call for businesses to support Yorkshire Cricket Foundation - the charity arm of Yorkshire County Cricket Club

The charity and community arm of Yorkshire County Cricket Club will be running a series of fundraising challenges as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations with Involve Adventures.

The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation is inviting businesses and individuals to take part in the challenges that will take place throughout 2019.

The purpose of #YCF10for10 is to raise funds for, as well as awareness of, the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation.

England test captain Joe Root is an ambassador for the foundation.

He said: “It’s an exciting year for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation. They do some fantastic work in Yorkshire’s communities and I’m hopeful that we can get lots of businesses and individuals on board with their 10 fundraising challenges.”

Geoff Major, fundraising guru and CEO of Involve Adventures, said: “Cricket was an important part of my life for 20 years and I have been completing challenges for 10 years; so the opportunity to work with the YCF is a perfect match.”

Will Saville, head of the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, said: “As a charity we are really proud to be able to use the power of cricket and the White Rose to help benefit the communities of Yorkshire.

“Our vision is to create a ‘Community Without Boundaries’. We are not core funded and each year we have to raise all of our funds to deliver our projects, events and initiatives.

“Geoff has been fantastic in putting together so many great fundraising challenges for people to get involved with and we are really grateful for his efforts.”

More information at www.yorkshirecricketfoundation.com/get-involved