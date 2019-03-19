Entries open for 2019 Excellence in Business Awards

The 2019 Excellence in Business Awards from The Yorkshire Post is officially open for entries and we want you to be part of the celebration.

From the multi-national giants to the innovative start-ups of the future, we want you to stand up and be counted amongst the best that this region has to offer.

This year’s event sees an increased list of categories and a raft of new sponsors as the awards celebrate Yorkshire’s world-class business community, louder and prouder than ever before.

The 2019 event sees professional services giant Grant Thornton once again back the Companies with a Turnover of between £10m and £50m and Yorkshire Bank is again sponsoring the Companies with a Turnover up to £10m category.

They are joined in the main sponsor pantheon by private equity giant LDC who are to back the Entrepreneur category.

Dermot Murnaghan hosts the Yorkshire Post's Yorkshire's Finest Excellence in Business Awards 2018.'1st November 2018.

Elsewhere, rail operator LNER will sponsor the Young Business category, CityFibre is sponsoring Technology and Digital and Openreach will back the Innovation Award. Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “Last year was a record breaker for these awards, with more companies entering and more tickets sold than ever before.

“I have no doubt that this year’s event will knock that into a cocked hat. I call upon all of the region’s leading businesses to come forth and showcase what makes them so special.”

Dan Rosinke, transaction services partner at Grant Thornton, said: “Grant Thornton is delighted to be a main sponsor again for the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards, which showcase the very best of the Yorkshire business market.

“All the companies in the awards self-nominate and shortlisted businesses will have spent time with the judges to give them the opportunity to fully demonstrate what makes them excellent.

“This rigour gives the awards their credibility and gives the winners a feeling of genuine achievement.”

John Garner, head of LDC in Yorkshire & the North, said: “Yorkshire has a long-standing reputation as being a vibrant and dynamic place to do business, and in the current economic and political climate it’s more important than ever to celebrate the achievements of the companies and business leaders that call the region home.

“LDC has been backing business ambition across Yorkshire for nearly 30 years, and we’re extremely proud to be part of an awards programme that recognises some of the region’s key businesses and the people behind them.

“The Entrepreneur category really stood out to us. Underpinning the strength of Yorkshire’s economy is an ambitious community of fast-growing businesses powered by innovation and a keen entrepreneurial spirit.”

Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards at the National Railway Museum in York.'Keynote speaker Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer.'1st November 2018.

Mark Thundercliffe, group chief risk officer at Yorkshire Bank, said: “Yorkshire is bursting with innovative businesses and talent who are making a massive contribution to the regional, national and global economy.

“The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards is an opportunity to showcase the best of the best and we are thrilled to be again supporting the 2019 awards.

“I would encourage all businesses of all sizes to get involved and considering submitting an entry.”

Last year’s big winners were Willerby Homes, Twinkl and Production Park.

This year’s event will take place on November 7. The venue and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks and the closing date is June 7. To enter visit www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/businessexcellenceawards/.

This year’s categories are:

Companies with a Turnover of over £50m

Companies with a turnover of between £10m and £50m (sponsored by Grant Thornton)

Companies with a turnover of up to £10m (sponsored by Yorkshire Bank)

Innovation Award (sponsored by OpenReach)

Entrepreneur (sponsored by LDC)

Manufacturer of the Year

Technology and Digital Award (sponsored by CityFibre)

Social Mobility Award

Commercial Development of the Year

Community Award

Business Leader of the Year

Outstanding Employer

Exporter of the Year

Apprenticeship Award

Young Business of the Year (sponsored by LNER)

Turnaround