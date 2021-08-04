Ever Given: Yorkshire entrepreneur finally gets hold of stock from ship which blocked Suez Canal

Ever Given, the ship that sparked global attention after blocking the Suez Canal, has finally docked in the UK.

By Alexandra Wood
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 7:38 am
An aerial view of the ship Ever Given at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk.

The huge container vessel caused mass disruption to world trade in April when it got stuck for six days in Egypt.

Its arrival at the Port of Felixstowe comes four months later than planned.

Among those eagerly waiting for its arrival is 26-year-old entrepreneur Jack Griffiths from Stockton, Middlesbrough, who has two containers with stock worth more than £400,000 on board, his biggest ever order for “luxury loungewear”, huge oversized blankets with a pouch for snacks.

He told The Yorkshire Post he won’t be getting compensation as his insurance only covers loss and damage, adding: “Us as directors haven’t been taking wages for the last few months, it has been touch and go.

“But we’ve managed to keep customers and not let anyone down.”

Dozens of people gathered, some with deck chairs and binoculars, to watch the huge ship arrive. After getting unstuck it was held by Egyptian authorities amid a financial dispute over compensation.

In July, the ship was freed after an agreement was struck between its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, and the canal authorities.

