Evri delivered a record performance 150m parcels over its peak festive period

Evri has revealed that it delivered more than 150m parcels over the peak festive period, which it said was driven by a 21 per cent surge in deliveries in Christmas week, as bargain-hunting consumers left their shopping late.

Evri, which employs more than 1,300 people in Yorkshire, said it also saw continued strong demand from China’s ecommerce fashion and online marketplace over the festive season.

The statement issued by the parcel delivery company added: “Evri grew parcel volumes to more than 154m over the nine weeks to 30 December 2023, including a delivery blitz in the final seven days after cautious shoppers waited for discounts before purchasing – with last-minute gifts featuring heavily – in contrast to lower volumes around Black Friday in November.

"The company’s best-ever peak season was supported by the £32m service investment plan into its operations and customer service teams with service levels consistently at or above 99 per cent for standard deliveries – up several percentage points on last year. The business hired more than 6,500 colleagues to fulfil orders and handle customer queries during the period between Black Friday and Christmas.”

Evri delivered a record performance of more than 150 million parcels over its peak festive period. (Photo by Kerry Harrison/Evri)

Altogether 688 staff are based at Evri’s operations in Morley, West Yorkshire, and other employees are based at sites around Yorkshire including the company’s hub in Barnsley and depot in Normanton.

Chris Ashworth, Evri’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “Evri delivered a Christmas cracker – with record parcel volumes – driven by its strategic investments made throughout the year and colleagues pulling out all the stops to deliver the best possible festive period for customers.

"Last year’s performance was hindered by strikes by the major carrier but this much-improved peak season capped off an incredible 2023 for Evri in which it served over 12m customers a week and delivered more than 720 million parcels.

“Evri has deep and long-lasting relationships with more than 80 per cent of the UK’s leading retailers.

"We were pleased that our service performance across the year and particularly across the peak weeks has been acknowledged across our client base with very positive feedback from brands, including M&S. Every parcel matters – and that is why Evri is committed to continually improving its services by investing in its people, infrastructure and processes.”

Evri said its performance was supported by its launch of a new automatic callback function via a dedicated phone line, which is already connecting thousands of extra customers to a UK-based adviser at Evri’s contact centre.

The statement added: “The new callback function is an Interactive Voice Response phone service that connects customers who call Evri directly to one of its advisers or records a message so they can call back once they’ve looked into the issue. These services promise to deliver a response in 24 hours or less.”

“Another boost for customers during the peak period was the option to use more than 10,000 of Evri’s ParcelShops, and lockers, including 1,200 Tesco stores, giving consumers a convenient alternative to home delivery with the flexibility to collect parcels around their schedules.”