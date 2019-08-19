Ex-Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre to open up about his time at the newspaper in Channel 4 documentary

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre is to open up about his time at the helm of the publication in a three-part documentary series.

Channel 4 has commissioned The World According to Paul Dacre, in which the controversial figure will "lift the lid" on 26 years of being at the centre of politics, culture and newspapers.

Paul Dacre. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

-> How a Leeds businesswoman took her UK Locations agency out of debt to become a magnet for TV producers

It will explore how the reclusive Mr Dacre - who edited the University of Leeds newspaper Union News as a student in the late 1960s - shaped the Mail as the voice of Middle England.

He will share his insights into the events and the people who defined the front page of his newspaper, from the death of Princess Diana, the murder of Stephen Lawrence, his antagonism to former Prime Minister Tony Blair - when the Mail’s circulation reached its peak - the "chumocracy" of David Cameron and the championing of Brexit.

The broadcaster said: "Paul Dacre is the most influential and controversial newspaper editor of recent times.

"His headlines have shaped modern Britain, delivering body blows to the Establishment while championing the causes of ordinary people. Every day it hit the stands, Dacre’s Daily Mail enraged liberals, terrified politicians and captivated millions of readers."

Mr Dacre stepped down as editor last year, and was succeeded by former Mail on Sunday boss Geordie Greig in September.

-> Channel 4 kicks off recruitment drive for move to Leeds - here are the jobs on offer

Director James Rogan, of Rogan Productions, said: "After filming with Paul Dacre for Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation in 2018, I felt there was a gripping behind-the-headlines story to be told, that would uncover his journey towards becoming the most influential British journalist of our time.

"In his first ever extended TV interview, Paul’s story will be framed by the significant historic events that were reported, forming a fascinating insight into the world according to Paul Dacre."

Channel 4’s head of factual, Danny Horan, said: "The question of whether Paul Dacre and the Daily Mail have set or reflected the mood of the nation over the last quarter of a century is asked all too often.

"For the first time, we will ask Paul Dacre himself. This will be an iconic history series that will reveal how our most revered and reviled newspaper shaped Britain. Everything we thought we knew is about to be turned on its head."

-> National Film and Television School Leeds hub - all you need to know

The broadcaster has not yet given a release date.