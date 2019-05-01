Exchange Chambers in record turnover

Leeds-based Exchange Chambers has announced record turnover of £33.1 million, a rise of 7.5 per cent on last year’s £30.8 million.

The barristers’ Chambers, described as a “Northern powerhouse” by the independent legal directories, has now set its sights on further expansion in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool after a successful year.

The Set is also launching a pupillage academy with one of the largest ever annual intakes of pupils by a barristers’ chambers.

Exchange will take on six pupils in September 2020 covering crime, commercial and common law. In recent years, Exchange Chambers has recruited three pupils every year.

Tom Handley, Exchange Chambers chief executive, said: “It has been a very positive twelve months with all our departments performing strongly. The multi-disciplinary nature of our Leeds Chambers is driving high quality instructions across the board. We are continuing to build our client base across the North Eastern circuit.”

Exchange Chambers, based on Oxford Row in Leeds, is one of its standout features is regularly instructed on major national cases,