Export of Yorkshire bicycles soars to highest ever level

The export of British bicycles has reached a record high, with the Netherlands, China and the United States the leading markets.

As the world’s best cyclists gather in Yorkshire to conclude the UCI World Road Cycling Championships this weekend, a new analysis of HMRC data by the Department for International Trade (DIT) reveals that exports of bicycles from Britain rose by 15 per cent.

In the year ending July of this year British bike exports reached a value of £84.6 million.

Sales in the Netherlands grew by 52.3 per cent to £2.4 million, while exports to China grew by almost 25 per cent in the same period.

The United States also remains a core market for the goods with cycling exports worth £6.6 million for the year, a 19.7 per cent rise on the previous year.

Among the firms benefiting from the global growth of cycling is Barton-on-Humber firm Weldtite.

The firm develops and manufactures bicycle maintenance products and exports to 52 countries across Asia, Australasia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe.

Another Yorkshire firm enjoying export success is Bradford bicycle manufacturer Pennine Cycles, which has previously said that international markets are drawn to British bicycles owing to their high quality.

The firm manufactures bespoke cycle frames and exports to the likes of Switzerland and the US.

Similarly Hope Technology in Lancashire, which manufactures high quality bike components, frames and lights, exports to over 40 countries and has recruited an additional 20 members of staff in the last year to work on its carbon fibre offering.

Minister of State for Investment at the Department for International Trade and MP for Beverley and Holderness Graham Stuart MP, said: “British cycling’s success on the road and track is now translating into economic benefits as we export both our passion for cycling and our manufacturing excellence overseas.

“As a Yorkshire MP I’m enormously excited that we’re hosting the World Road Cycling Championships this week, the first time it has been held in the UK since 1982.

“The world increasingly looks to the UK for expertise in the cycling industry, whether in competitive racing, recreational pursuits or the daily commute to work.

“I’m confident that this will continue to grow as the UK’s passion for cycling intensifies.”