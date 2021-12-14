Extinction Rebellion attempts to block train heading to Drax but stopped wrong train

Extinction Rebellion protester, Diana Warner, who was expected in High Court today, instead attempted to halt wood pellet train going to Drax Power Station outside Selby at 9am.

However Warner, dressed in bright orange hi vis and carrying a orange flag, flagged down a train that was not headed to the power station.

A Drax spokesperson confirmed to The Yorshire Post that the train impacted was not one connected to the power plant.

Drax Power Plant

The spokesperson said: “The train they attempted to stop was not one of ours. Everyone has the right to peaceful protest but trespassing on railway lines puts the safety of train staff, as well as the protestors themselves, at risk.

“Drax Power Station generates renewable power for millions of homes and businesses. Since converting our power station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal, we have slashed our emissions from power generation by 90% - helping the UK’s electricity system to decarbonise faster than any other major economy.”

Warner is understood to have participated in a number of Insulate Britain protests around the motorway network surrounding London earlier this year.

Regarding her motivation for taking such drastic action, Diana has said "I am willing to give up my freedom, and my house. These are all the material things I have. But there is everything to lose, if we lose the very fabric of our society, our economy, and such loss is what we’re heading for right now."