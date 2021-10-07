Famous 15th century Yorkshire coaching inn provides jobs boost as it re-opens with area for private dining

The Inn Collection Group has reopened its historic The Black Swan in North Yorkshire following the completion of the first phase of a major refurbishment to the site.

The Inn Collection Group has reopened its historic The Black Swan in North Yorkshire following the completion of the first phase of a major refurbishment.

The group, which bought the 15th century former coaching inn in Helmsley in 2020, has completed the first phase of plans to repurpose and enhance the site’s bar and dining areas.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the group said: "The six-month project has included the refurbishment of a first phase of 15 rooms and the remodelling of existing internal spaces while preserving the site’s original lounges and main bar area to align with its food-driven pubs with rooms operations model.

"The addition of a new West Bar has created an intimate area for private dining or smaller groups at the 146-cover inn."

Managing director of The Inn Collection Group, Sean Donkin said: “We are absolutely delighted to see this magnificent site return to life. We have been meticulous in our planning and throughout the renovation process to preserve its charm and character, while enhancing the environment and facilities for our customers to enjoy.

"The reopening of The Black Swan has been long awaited and we are proud to open our doors once again as a first-rate venue to eat, drink, sleep and explore North Yorkshire from.”

The second phase of the redevelopment is underway to transform space in the site’s former kitchen into additional bedrooms along with refurbishments to existing rooms in the inn’s garden wing, which will create a 60-room site in total.

Designer Barry Nicholson, director of BXB Interiors, who was responsible for the interiors of The Black Swan, said: “We were very careful to blend new works in with the old, so it didn’t jar in any way."

The Black Swan employs a team of 36 staff which will increase to 50 as a result of the expansion and redevelopment. The group is recruiting across all areas of its operations.

General manager of The Black Swan Dave Walker said: “We’re looking forward to being part of the community here at Helmsley with a fabulous inn that people can proudly enjoy – both as customers or as their workplace.”

The Inn Collection Group’s 25-strong portfolio includes a further four sites across Yorkshire, including The King’s Head Inn at Newton-under-Roseberry, The Stables at Whitby, The Dean Court Hotel in York and The Ripon Spa Hotel at Ripon, which is currently closed for renovations.