Famous Grade II listed Ox Pasture Hall in North York Moors National Park on market with £3m asking price

Dating from the 1800s, Ox Pasture Hall comprises 39 guest bedrooms including 19 suites, as well as a bar, lounge, 80-cover restaurant, dining conservatory, and private dining room.

The statement added: “The building has been expanded and developed over the years, with the recent addition of a dedicated wedding and function suite. With a capacity of 220, the detached event space has its own bar, kitchen, and music system, allowing for the hosting of large gatherings without affecting normal hotel operations.

“Ox Pasture Hall also offers a luxury spa building, with treatment rooms, luxury suites, a gym, a 15m pool, sauna/steam rooms, and seven luxury suites.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market Ox Pasture Hall, a Grade II listed hotel, spa and event venue in the North York Moors National Park. (Photo supplied by Christie & Co)

“Set within 17 acres of private land including gardens, a lake, and courtyard spaces, the venue is surrounded by rolling countryside. The venue presents opportunities for future development, such as the expansion of letting accommodation or the creation of lodges or other buildings, subject to planning permission.

“Located on the eastern edge of the North York Moors National Park, the hotel lies between Scarborough and Whitby, well-placed to take advantage of tourist trade visiting the area throughout the year.”

The hotel is currently closed, with the disposal of the estate being handled by Claire Foster at Revive Business Recovery, Christie & Co said in a statement.

Mark Worley, Director – Hotels at Christie & Co who is managing the sale, said: “We feel that this sale represents a tremendous opportunity for a buyer to capitalise on the huge financial investment of the owner, particularly with regards to the function suite and the spa building, and also to further expand or develop the site utilising the considerable amount of land available.

He added: “Prior to closure, the hotel enjoyed good reviews and had an enviable reputation, and it is hoped that a new owner can restore and improve upon the previous trade levels.”