Famous Park Hill estate in Sheffield welcomes first convenience store as part of redevelopment

Park Hill in Sheffield has welcomed its first convenience store, Park Hill Provisions.

The estate is being redeveloped as part of a joint venture between Urban Splash and Places for People. Park Hill Provisions is based on the site of the Parkway Tavern, one of the four original pubs at Park Hill.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Hill Provisions is based on the site of the Parkway Tavern, one of the four original pubs at Park Hill.

A spokesman said: "Building work is ongoing and resident access from other phases of Park Hill will open up over the coming weeks. The 1,000 plus Park Hill community will grow when new residents and businesses move into Phase 2. The new store is a much needed amenity on site and somewhere for the wider community - a place for essentials and luxuries within a few minutes from their door."

Zak Malook, who will run Park Hill Provisions, said: “I was born and brought up in Sheffield and know the area of Park Hill as I already run a store nearby, and my current customers were old residents of the place. I was the first person to make enquiries about the unit when I saw it was available.

"It’s great to finally be able to open and I hope the mix of food, drink and general groceries available will make our store a regular place to pop in, have a chat and enjoy some of the additional extras we have worked hard to provide.”

Nicky Harries on behalf of the joint venture said: “We are delighted to welcome Zak and his team at Park Hill Provisions.