Famous York street set to become home to Rosa’s Thai Café as brand expands out of London

Helmsley Group, the York-based property specialist, has confirmed a letting to Rosa’s Thai Café at 1- 3 Coney Street, subject to planning permission.

The restaurant chain, which describes itself as the home of modern Thai food, will occupy 4,782 sq ft of space within the unit, which formerly housed Joe’s Kitchen.

In May 2021, Helmsley Group purchased several units on Coney Street, including units 1-3, from M&G, the London based asset management company.

At the time of purchase, the group described the purchase as an example of an ongoing shift within property ownership as it moves out of the hands of remote London funds and into the hands of local developers.

Launched in 2006 in a market stall on Brick Lane, London, Rosa’s Thai Café now boasts restaurants in 30 locations, the majority of which are in London.

Ed Harrowsmith, syndicated property director at The Helmsley Group, said: “We’re really pleased to have secured a prime letting to Rosa’s Thai Café, which has chosen Coney Street as the launch site of one of its few outlets outside London.

"This is a positive endorsement for the city and the letting forms part of our ongoing strategy to regenerate Coney Street, cementing a positive future for York’s retail and leisure offering, and helping the city to ’build back better’ following the impact of Covid-19.”

He added: “As one of York’s longest-serving and most well-known property companies, we have a responsibility to support the city’s built environment, community and economy, which includes creating resilient, diverse high streets that are attractive to both local people and visitors.”