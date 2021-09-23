Famous Yorkshire hotel Nidd Hall is seeking new staff with perks including spa access and discounts on holiday breaks

Nidd Hall in Harrogate, part of Warner Leisure Hotels, has a number of positions available across its food and beverage teams, including kitchen and front of house.

A spokesman said: "Open to all applicants, the historic country manor offers a wide variety of benefits for its employees.

"Alongside guaranteed hours, team members at Nidd Hall can also enjoy free use of its gym, spa and leisure facilities, as well as a 60% discount off the coffee shop lunch menu.

"Employees are also given a 20% discount on staycations across its 14 stunning country and costal properties, alongside breaks at Butlins and Haven holiday parks, which are owned by the same parent company, Bourne Leisure."

The hotel is hosting an open day for potential candidates to learn more about life at Nidd Hall on Saturday 2 October, and all are welcome to attend.

Joe Bullock, general manager at Nidd Hall said: “With so many people deciding to staycation in the UK this year, we’ve had a very busy summer here at the hotel and expect the same for the autumn season too.

“We’re looking to expand our food and beverage teams to support the increased demand after the pandemic, and are eager to start recruiting new faces. Each of our team members is incredibly valued at Nidd Hall and our Instant Recognition schemes - which offer cash rewards for a job well done - make sure all their efforts never go unnoticed.

“Those keen to apply can find more information at warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/company/careers."