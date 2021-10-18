Famous Yorkshire manufacturing firm Siddall and Hilton Products defies pandemic to deliver profits increase

Despite Covid disruption, which halted production for a month during the first lockdown, Siddall and Hilton Products, said it had delivered a strong financial performance with turnover only dropping slightly for the year ending 31 March 2021.

In the first full financial year since its management buyout (MBO) in 2019, the company achieved turnover of £17.3m, compared with £18.2m the previous year - a fall of under 5%. The company, which is based in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, estimates that the impact of the pandemic accounted for around £2.5m in lost revenue.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Continued investment in equipment and process improvements through the pandemic helped the company to consolidate and build upon production efficiency gains and process scrap reductions achieved in the prior year, resulting in a significant uplift in pre-tax profits which rose by 64.7% from £1.4m to £2.3m.”

Ian Thurley (left), chief executive of Siddall and Hilton Products, with Sir Roger Marsh OBE DL, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and NP11

The company, which processes more than 1,500 tonnes of wire a month, has also grown its workforce. The team has increased by almost 25% to 59 people, including the recruitment of nine new trainee mesh operators and two apprentices since January, with a further three currently being sought.

Founded in 1895, the company is the UK’s largest manufacturer of industrial welded steel mesh for high-security fencing.

Chief executive Ian Thurley said: “Last year was another busy time for us, which, despite the challenges of the pandemic, saw the business continue to put in a sound financial performance as we further improved operating efficiencies.

“As one of the largest employers in Brighouse, we have also worked hard to ensure our loyal workforce shares in our success by bolstering employee engagement, driving recruitment and implementing new training initiatives.

He added: “We are tremendously proud of the major investment we have made into a fifth state-of-the-art welding machine which will again increase productivity and is a key step as we move towards our ambitious target of becoming a world class mesh manufacturer.

“As one of the area’s longest-established manufacturers, it is a real privilege to be at the helm during this exciting time.”

Having led a consortium of existing management team members in a buyout two years ago, Ian Thurley, the chief executive, is installing new machinery to help Siddall and Hilton increase its market share.

In an interview with The Yorkshire Post earlier this year, he said: “Our ambition is to become a world class mesh manufacturer and the local employer of choice.

Mr Thurley added: “You spend most of your life at work so it’s important you enjoy it.