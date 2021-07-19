Famous Yorkshire mill to become UK head office for pharmaceutical company Thornton & Ross, the company behind Covonia

Thornton & Ross, the UK pharmaceutical manufacturer and part of the STADA group, has signed a 10 year lease to establish a new UK headquarters within the Globe Mill in Slaithwaire, West Yorkshire.

Thornton & Ross has signed a 10 year lease to establish a new UK headquarters within the Globe Mill, which dates from 1887, in Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Part of global healthcare company STADA, the business is moving around 150 commercial staff from the current location in Linthwaite to the new office in Slaithwaite, where the company will occupy the third floor.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in Huddersfield in 1922, Thornton & Ross manufactures brands such as Covonia, Savlon, Hedrin and Zoflora and is moving to the new premises to support business growth.

Designed by Eden Interior Solutions Limited, a specialist office interior design and build company, the office space will keep the mill's original features and be developed to support a more flexible environment.

The office space is expected to be ready in November with all commercial teams moving into the space in the New Year.

A spokesman said: "With the new office space only 1.2 miles from the current Linthwaite office and manufacturing site, the two offices will be working very closely together."

Roger Scarlett- Smith, Executive Vice President, STADA UK and North America said: “The new office has been a real passion project for me and I’m looking forward to seeing our vision come to life.

"The Globe is an iconic building and we knew it was the right place to create the inspiring and collaborative work space for employees that we wanted.

“We’ll now be in the heart of the Colne Valley and as a business we’re looking forward to being integrated even more into the local community and supporting the businesses in the area.

“The business is going from strength to strength as part of the STADA group, and as we restructured we felt strongly that it was key that we recognised our roots and stayed in the area”

Globe Innovation Centre Ltd is a partnership between Hartley Property Trust Ltd, 3M, The University of Huddersfield and Kirklees Council. It has invested more than £5 million to transform The Globe in Slaithwaite to deliver 80,000 sq. ft. of innovation space with laboratory facilities, offices, medical suites, retail facilities and an artisan hall.

Chris Smith, a spokesperson for Hartley said: “We are delighted to agree this significant deal with Thornton & Ross as a new occupier which fits perfectly with our vision to transform The Globe into a new space for innovation and local employment. Colne Valley Group Practice opened its GP surgery and pharmacy last month and we have strong interest in the remaining space."