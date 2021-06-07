Farmhouse close to famous Yorkshire beach goes up for auction with £160,000 price tag

A stone’s throw from the Reighton Sands beach near Filey, Verwell House Farm includes 1.5 acres of land and agricultural outbuildings and will feature in auction-house Pugh’s online sale of properties and land across the UK in July.
The house is described as being ‘in need of modernisation throughout’ and is expected to generate a high volume of interest from potential buyers as the demand for rural properties continues to grow.
Paul Thompson, managing director of auctioneer Pugh, which is selling the farmhouse, said: “The market for rural properties is exceptionally buoyant at the moment and this part of the Yorkshire coast, with Filey right on the doorstep, is certainly a fantastic place to buy.
“Verwell House Farm needs renovation, however, it has huge potential and it would be great to see the property given a new lease of life and restored to its former glory.”
Bidding on the farmhouse, and the other lots in Pugh’s online auction, opens on 20 July and closes the following day. To view the full catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com
Since the onset of the pandemic Pugh has sold lots totalling more than £45m at its auctions, which have been held on the firm’s online platform.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.