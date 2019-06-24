Farnell launches the most powerful Raspberry Pi model ever made

Technology distributor Farnell is to launch a new Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer, which it said will be the most powerful Raspberry Pi model ever made.

The Leeds-based firm said The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer offers significant enhancements in processor speed, multimedia performance, memory and connectivity that will appeal to general desktop computer users and hobbyists. Farnell will also target professional developers working with embedded applications such as computer vision and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer

Hari Kalyanaraman, global head of single board computers at Farnell, said: “The new Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer provides our customers with a faster, more powerful and more feature-rich single board computer than ever before.

“This board delivers a real jump in capabilities and addresses the needs of the growing market for Raspberry Pi – from makers to professional design engineers, to consumers looking for a desktop computer. This truly is a Raspberry Pi for everyone.”

He said research has shown the widespread use of Raspberry Pi products by professional engineers, in both prototyping and commercial production, across a wide range of applications from AI and industrial automation and control, to predictive maintenance.

“With more memory options, true Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 and increased processor performance, all at an attractive price, the new Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is well positioned to accelerate its adoption for industrial applications,” he said.

Raspberry Pi trading chief executive Eben Upton added: “The extra power and range of memory options support the needs of professional design engineers.

“AI and machine learning data can be processed right on the board, reducing the need to send data to the cloud and addressing real-world concerns about privacy.

“Of course Raspberry Pi 4 Model B can be used as a desktop computer, with a powerful processor, multimedia acceleration and dual-display support.”

A quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 64-bit processor clocked at 1.5GHz enables the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B to run up to three times faster than its predecessor.

Two micro HDMI ports support dual-display output at resolutions up to 4K. New SuperSpeed USB 3.0 delivers faster transfer rates to mass-storage devices (up to 5 Gbps).

The new computer has 1GB, 2GB and 4GB LPDDR4 memory options.

Mr Upton said: “Makers can supercharge their projects with greater processing power and several memory options, alongside the same usability and support they are familiar with from earlier versions.

“It’s the best Raspberry Pi Computer we’ve ever made and we are excited to build upon our strong relationship with Farnell with this launch.”

Farnell is the largest manufacturer and distributor of the Raspberry Pi, and has championed its use with both professional design engineers and makers through the element14 community.

Mr Kalyanaraman said: “We expect that experienced Raspberry Pi users and novices alike will be excited about what the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer can do.

“As a desktop computer, the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer provides performance comparable to entry-level x86 PC systems, with an exceptional video and multimedia experience, and is capable of quickly downloading and running 3D games.“

Farnell said customers can purchase the entry-level 1GB model for £27.50, but will see improved performance in memory-intensive applications such as web browsing from the £35 2GB and £43 4GB models.

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer will remain in production until at least January 2026.