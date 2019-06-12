Fashion: Boohoo posts a jump in sales to £254.3m

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has posted a 39 per cent jump in sales to £254.3m for its first quarter to May 31.

The group saw UK sales rise 27 per cent and international sales surge 56 per cent.

Its core Boohoo brand notched up a 27 per cent leap in revenues, with growth of 42 per cent for PrettyLittleThing and 153 per cent for Nasty Gal.

The buoyant first-quarter performance means it remains on track for group revenue growth of 25 per cent to 30 per cent over the full year, it added.

John Lyttle, chief executive of Boohoo, said: “The group has made a strong start to the year as we continue to disrupt and capture market share in the UK and internationally across all our brands.

“I’m delighted that the group topped the UK Hitwise rankings in May for the first time, demonstrating how our multi-brand strategy is really capturing our customers’ attention.

“We have ambitious plans for the group, and continue to invest to ensure that our scalable multi-brand platform is well-positioned to disrupt, gain market share and capitalise on the global opportunity in front of us.”