Fashion firm Asos issues profits warning

​Online fashion giant Asos has warned ​that ​profits will be lower than anticipated​ following operational issues with its new warehouse roll-out.

​Total sales in the four months to June 30 ​rose 12​ per cent, but the warehouse problems ​have hit​ sales in Europe and the US​.

Asos ​chief executive​ Nick Beighton said profits will now be between £30​m and £35​m - compared with pre​-​tax profits of £102​m last year - and admitted ambitious targets at its Atlanta and Berlin warehouses would be missed.​ ​Asos has its main warehouse in Barnsley​.​​

"Whilst we are making good progress in improving customer engagement, our recent performance in the EU​ ​and US was held back by operational issues associated with our transformational warehouse programmes​," he said.​

​"​Embedding the change from the major overhaul of infrastructure and technology in our US and European​ ​warehouses has taken longer than we had anticipated, impacting our stock availability, sales and cost base in​ ​these regions.

​"​Where we have been unencumbered by these issues we have seen robust growth and overall​ ​our customer momentum is improving with the business hitting 20​ million​ active customers globally for the first time.​"

He said the firm is clear on the root causes of the operational challenges ​and it is making progress on resolving​ t​hem, and now expect​s​ to complete these projects by the end of September.

​"​Despite these short-term challenges,​ ​the move to a multi-site logistics infrastructure will enable us to offer customers across the world our market​m​leading proposition, facilitate our future growth, as well as leading to longer-term efficiency benefits​," he added.​

Analyst Greg Lawless at Shore Capital said: "This is the second profit warning from the company after the first one back in mid-December 2018.

​"​Initially sales guidance was for ​around ​25​ per cent​ growth in 2019 – that has now been halved in the space of six months.

​"​The UK performance is relatively robust​,​ but clearly the warehouse transition in both Europe and the US have seen significant growing pains in recent months, which in our view, have been self-inflicted by the company. The new guidance is significantly lower than the previously issued guidance.​"​