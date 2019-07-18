Fashion firm Asos issues profits warning

Online fashion giant Asos has warned that profits will be lower than anticipated following operational issues with its new warehouse roll-out.
Total sales in the four months to June 30 rose 12 per cent, but the warehouse problems have hit sales in Europe and the US.
Asos chief executive Nick Beighton said profits will now be between £30m and £35m - compared with pre-tax profits of £102m last year - and admitted ambitious targets at its Atlanta and Berlin warehouses would be missed. Asos has its main warehouse in Barnsley.
"Whilst we are making good progress in improving customer engagement, our recent performance in the EU and US was held back by operational issues associated with our transformational warehouse programmes," he said.
"Embedding the change from the major overhaul of infrastructure and technology in our US and European warehouses has taken longer than we had anticipated, impacting our stock availability, sales and cost base in these regions.
"Where we have been unencumbered by these issues we have seen robust growth and overall our customer momentum is improving with the business hitting 20 million active customers globally for the first time."
He said the firm is clear on the root causes of the operational challenges and it is making progress on resolving them, and now expects to complete these projects by the end of September.
"Despite these short-term challenges, the move to a multi-site logistics infrastructure will enable us to offer customers across the world our marketmleading proposition, facilitate our future growth, as well as leading to longer-term efficiency benefits," he added.
Analyst Greg Lawless at Shore Capital said: "This is the second profit warning from the company after the first one back in mid-December 2018.
"Initially sales guidance was for around 25 per cent growth in 2019 – that has now been halved in the space of six months.
"The UK performance is relatively robust, but clearly the warehouse transition in both Europe and the US have seen significant growing pains in recent months, which in our view, have been self-inflicted by the company. The new guidance is significantly lower than the previously issued guidance."