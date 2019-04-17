Fashion retailer Asos says CFO Mathew Dunn to join board next week

Have your say

Online fashion retailer Asos has confirmed that new chief financial officer Mathew Dunn will join the company’s board from April 23.

Last week Asos announced that its half-year profits took a tumble as expansion costs and heavy discounting weighed on its performance.

It saw pre-tax profits crash 87per cent to £4m, which it blamed on “temporary transition costs” linked to its warehouses in Europe and Atlanta.

In the US, Asos was hit by staffing issues, resulting in a backlog of orders, while in Europe the group is automating its warehouse in Berlin.

Sales grew 14 per cent in the six months to February 28.