A Featherstone packaging manufacturer is looking to the future as it celebrates 50 years at its West Yorkshire base.

Klöckner Pentaplast, formerly LINPAC Packaging, began making plastic boards and egg boxes in 1969 and has evolved over the last five decades to making sustainable food packaging made from 100 per cent recycled polyester (rPET) – that can be recycled again into more protective recyclable packaging.

The factory was acquired in June 2017 by Klöckner Pentaplast, known as kp, owned by the same private equity partners, which meant merging the two complementary businesses helped to expand their product portfolio and business offering across other consumer industries, including the pharmaceutical market.

One employee who has reached over 20 years’ service at Featherstone is Adam Barnett – now president of the food packaging division of kp.

“The heritage of Featherstone really is something to celebrate, built on a family owned business with many generations working here,” he says.

“The site has been the foundation of many people’s careers which we have watched grow and celebrated as they have progressed to other areas of the business.

“As a business it has been a massive success and much of that success is down to the fantastic people who have worked and continue to work here. We are world-leading in what we do, and we are immensely proud of our innovation – leading the way in developing 100 per cent recyclable products, turning the tide on valuable used plastic being wasted, rather than recycled.

“The site is dear to a lot of people’s hearts, both employees and the local community.”

The 28-acre site in Featherstone was the first plastics manufacturer in the former LINPAC group following the creation of Lincolnshire Packaging in Louth, Lincolnshire, ten years earlier to produce packaging from paper and corrugated card for local fresh food producers.

Today it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for 361 days a year, employing over 200 people locally, with 76 of those boasting more than 20 years’ service with the company.

As well as producing innovative, sustainable, recyclable packaging for fresh food, including meat, fruit and vegetables, bakery products, food service and food-to-go, kp provides knowledge and expertise in marketing, design and technology.

The site has been manufacturing their packaging using the equivalent to 3 billion PET bottles since January 2017.

It is also a world class site when it comes to certifications and standards including BRC (British Retail Consortium), ISO:14001 and ISO:9001 (International Organisation for Standardisation), as well as being a signatory to Operation Clean Sweep, ensuring no plastic flakes leak into the local environment.

Globally the company employs more than 6,200 people at its 32 plants in 18 countries, operating in Europe, America, Russia, Asia and Australia, serving customers in over 70 countries.

For more information visit www.kpfilms.com.