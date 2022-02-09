Morrisons has launched a ‘Feed the Family’ offer for £10.

It includes two adult mains, two children's mains and four drinks and means parents can save up to £13 compared to the usual cost of the meals.

The deal is available now and will be running throughout February half term to help families stretch their budgets and dine out together.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adults can choose from a range of café favourites including hand-battered fish and chips, lasagne, jacket potatoes and burgers as well as drinks such as soft drinks or coffee.

For the kids, the offer includes smaller portions of chicken nuggets or macaroni cheese along with drinks such as Tropicana or milk. Children will also receive a piece of fruit and a snack alongside their main meals.

Couples can also get a Valentine's biscuit and coffee deal for £2.50 in the cafés and its new BREW coffee bars.

Ali Lyons, head of cafés at Morrisons, said: “This great offer comes at a time when our customers really need it. For the price of one main at a high-street restaurant, you can feed your whole family of four. We’re also running it throughout the February half term to help families stretch their budgets.”

Morrisons Feed the Family offer is available in all our 406 cafés nationwide until February 27 and the offer will be automatically applied on paying.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you