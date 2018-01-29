Female leaders called to join sailing crew

A new charity-run project is hoping to inspire the next generation of female business leaders through sailing.

Leading Lights, run by national charity Ormiston Trust, in conjunction with Trinity House and the Honourable Company of Master Mariners (HCMM), is calling on Yorkshire businesswomen to join a professional crew on board training vessel ‘Prolific’ on a sailing adventure in May.

The five-day trip will set off from Poole Harbour with a group of female students from Ormiston Academies Trust schools.

Both students and professionals - many of which will never have sailed before - will be actively involved in every aspect of sailing the boat, from hoisting and lowering sails, steering, getting involved with navigation, anchoring, cooking and keeping watch.

Alongside sailing activities, female executives will be asked to chat with and mentor the students, talking to them about their careers, providing advice, opening-up networks and helping to build students’ confidence.

Each boat will carry eight students and four professionals, alongside the crew. Ormiston Trust is offering grant funding for the majority of business places on these maiden voyages, but also invites and welcomes any donations from participating companies.

One member of the crew will be Sarah Tredinnick, who is a teacher at one of the participating academies. She said: “As a teenager I experienced first-hand the power of sailing to bring people together, improve teamwork and communication, build confidence and instil resilience.”

She added: “I credit the foundations I gained from sailing with the success I have achieved in my career to date. Leading Lights is a brilliant way to engage with the future female leaders of tomorrow and I hope that local and national businesses will give this project their full support.”

Steve McLeod, an Ormiston Trust trustee, added: “We think there is huge potential in the Leading Lights programme to raise aspiration and broaden horizons for young women, whilst also providing outstanding CSR opportunities for business.”

For more information, email leadinglights@ormistontrust.co.uk